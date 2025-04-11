Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 449.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 482.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

