Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.06 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
