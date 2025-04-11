Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,073.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $784.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $880.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

