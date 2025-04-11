Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

