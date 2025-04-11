Heritage Trust Co Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

