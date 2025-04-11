Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 181,030 Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 181,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 289,870 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,234,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,008,000 after purchasing an additional 203,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 138,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,184,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Angel Oak Income ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.50.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

