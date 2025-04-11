Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 2,604 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,250,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

