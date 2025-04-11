Seneschal Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

