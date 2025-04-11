Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $343.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $379.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.