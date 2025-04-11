LSV Asset Management Sells 408,364 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 408,364 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $59,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 757.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.24. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.