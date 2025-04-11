3,033 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 536,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,326,000 after buying an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $189.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.18. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

