Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

