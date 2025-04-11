LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,812 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in APA were worth $55,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after acquiring an additional 929,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,540,000 after purchasing an additional 894,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in APA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 774,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 380,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

NASDAQ APA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.74. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

