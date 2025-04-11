Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Optical Cable were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Optical Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Optical Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

OCC stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Optical Cable Co. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

