3,435 Shares in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Bought by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

