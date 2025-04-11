Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 4,502,598 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502,598 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

