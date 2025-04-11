6,037 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $85.95 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

