Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is PSquared Asset Management AG’s Largest Position

PSquared Asset Management AG lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,576 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 70.5% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $154,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hess by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 7.8 %

Hess stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

