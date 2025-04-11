Family Office Research LLC Takes $222,000 Position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPLD stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

