Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $203.08 and last traded at $206.12, with a volume of 524227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.12.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,672,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26,787.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 181,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,115,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,488,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

