MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $13.31 or 0.00016250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $84.02 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,313,834 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,313,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 13.33829751 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $7,382,959.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

