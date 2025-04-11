Radicle Price Tops $0.69 (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and $10.19 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,017.84 or 1.00159422 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,746.07 or 0.99827539 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,575,979 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
