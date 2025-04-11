1,638 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by KDK Private Wealth Management LLC

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

VBR opened at $169.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.2422 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

