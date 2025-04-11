Inlight Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 320,026 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $118,038,000. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 37.2% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $336.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.80.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

