Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $343.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

