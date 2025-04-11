Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $867,785,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,927,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,323,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $327.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

