KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWB opened at $287.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.22.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
