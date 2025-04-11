Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 10,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.68.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NSC opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $246.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

