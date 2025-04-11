Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.2 %

GIL stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

