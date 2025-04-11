Family Office Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 0.7% of Family Office Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $103.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

