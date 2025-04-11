Family Office Research LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 5.9% of Family Office Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

