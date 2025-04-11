MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 260,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after acquiring an additional 676,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.9 %

MSM opened at $75.86 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

