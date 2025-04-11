Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 796,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,285,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $277.00 price target on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $313.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $232.08 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day moving average of $249.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

