Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,202 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in QCR by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in QCR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $63.99 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

