Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,516,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,614,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $332.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

