First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,099,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,484 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,386,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,242,000 after buying an additional 2,835,000 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in First Foundation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,153,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 63,621 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 4,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 774,844 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

