First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
