Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POAHY. DZ Bank downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of POAHY opened at $3.49 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

