Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$17.41

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$12.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

