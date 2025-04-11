Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $31,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

