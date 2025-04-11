Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. This trade represents a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.84%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.