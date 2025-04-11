Bank of Montreal Can Has $34.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameren were worth $34,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.