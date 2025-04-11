Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $392.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.11. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

