Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,357 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at $499,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

