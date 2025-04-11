Invesco Ltd. Has $305.88 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $305,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $318,532,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,073,000 after buying an additional 220,829 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

