CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

