Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 37,483 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $36,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,157,000 after buying an additional 240,803 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 277,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 143,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.