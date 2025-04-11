Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 25,296 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 86.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.24.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

