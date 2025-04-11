Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as low as $18.44. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 61,246 shares trading hands.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

