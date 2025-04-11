Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,742,315 shares changing hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.