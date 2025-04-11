Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,742,315 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

