Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.90 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.21). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.21), with a volume of 1,020 shares traded.

Caffyns Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The company has a market cap of £12.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 441.50.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

